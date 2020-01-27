HOW DOES THE ROTATION SHAKE OUT?
HOW DOES THE ROTATION SHAKE OUT?

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

Adam Wainwright wraps up an inning with a strikeout during Game 3 of the 2019 NLDS against the Braves. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: If all are healthy and all are not horrendous in spring training, what is the starting 5? Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas seem guaranteed, but Kim, CMart, and Waino all seem to be prime candidates for 2 spots. If Waino struggles, can he be effective out of the bullpen?

COMMISH: No matter what happens in spring training, Waino is starting the season in the rotation, which will be Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson, Wainwright and . . . Martinez, if he can do it.

Kim is the sixth starter and Ponce de Leon the seventh right now.

