QUESTION: How does the trade affect the power play? Who's playing where and on what unit?
JT: Well, Faulk has yet to have a practice with the full group. He was on the ice with five other Blues for some work on Wednesday morning at Centene. And when he spoke to us after that mini-practice, he said he had yet to really sit down and have a talk with Berube. So we'll see what happens.
But it's hard to imagine that Faulk won't be on the first unit. Tarasenko and O'Reilly are givens as well. Not too sure about the other two. Is Pietrangelo back on the first unit, giving the Blues 2 D-Men on the first unit? Not sure.