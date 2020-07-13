HOW DOES YADI LOOK?

QUESTION: How does Yadier Molina look? He turned 38 Monday. Has the layoff hurt him at all?
COMMISH: Yadi looks much thinner than in a couple of years but appears in very good shape.
He doesn't really lay off. He was running all the time in Jupiter during the shutdown.
Follow-up: About Yadi running — Carp was a runner, too, and you see what that's done for HIS hitting. Would like to know how Yadi looks at the plate and in the field — not how skinny he is.
COMMISH: The proof will be what happens from July 24 on. I will not get too excited or disappointed about anything I see from any Cardinal, including Molina, until then.
