HOW DOES YADI LOOK?
HOW DOES YADI LOOK?

  • 0
Cardinals continue practice after missed day

Yadier Molina takes batting practice as Andrew Knizner catches during Cardinals' summer camp at Busch Stadium.(Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: How does Yadier Molina look? He turned 38 Monday. Has the layoff hurt him at all?

COMMISH: Yadi looks much thinner than in a couple of years but appears in very good shape.

He doesn't really lay off. He was running all the time in Jupiter during the shutdown.

Follow-up: About Yadi running — Carp was a runner, too, and you see what that's done for HIS hitting. Would like to know how Yadi looks at the plate and in the field — not how skinny he is.

COMMISH: The proof will be what happens from July 24 on. I will not get too excited or disappointed about anything I see from any Cardinal, including Molina, until then.

Sports