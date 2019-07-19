QUESTION: Why all the hype for Dru Smith, who when last seen was putting up ordinary numbers for an ordinary Evansville team of the mediocre MVC?
MATTER: He did not put up ordinary numbers. You have to look past the averages and look at the percentages. He shot 48.2 percent from 3. That's elite, especially considering he was not only his team's best shooter but also the best playmaker, averaging more than 6 assists per 40 minutes. He shot 62 percent on 2-point shots. Again, very, very good for a 6-3 guard. He shot 86 percent from the foul line. His offensive rating as a sophomore was better than 117. That's better than every Missouri player last year except Mark Smith, who was at 118. Cuonzo Martin has said multiple times that Dru Smith’s strength is his defense and ability to defend multiple positions on the floor. I think he's got the potential to be one of the best overall guards in the SEC.