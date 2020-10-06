HOW GOOD IS THE TAMPA BAY FRONT OFFICE?

QUESTION: Does Tampa Bay have the most savvy front office in the game today?
COMMISH: I don't see any team that compares. To get so much out of so little payroll is stunning.
