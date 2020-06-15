HOW IMPORTANT IS 'STUFF'?
QUESTION: I remember Jose DeLeon 30-ish years ago, and more recently A.J. Burnett, as having terrific stuff but less-than-stellar careers. If you were a scout, where does “stuff” rank as opposed to control, demeanor, conditioning, etc? And when a kid is 18 or 20 years old, how do you predict what he'll do?

COMMISH: "Stuff" remains the leader in this category. The other three attributes you mentioned can be worked on by a club's minor league and major league staff.

I guess it seems too obvious that it's harder to project at age 18 than at age 20. But, to keep a top prospect from attending college, teams have to take a leap of faith and project at age 18.

