QUESTION: Are the Cardinals better off without Yadier Molina?
ANSWER: That's a pretty heavy conclusion to draw after 12 games without him. The Cardinals are 8-4 since he last played. Good record. But it's because Molina has been out? Have a hard time buying that. We can agree the Cardinals are a better team without a physically compromised Molina. If he's healthy, he will hit better, and come up big in big moments. We've seen enough to know that, haven't we? I want Yadier Molina on my team, playing, as it heads down the home stretch.