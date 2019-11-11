QUESTION: Does it seem strange to you that a team that couldn’t find consistent offense all season seems to tell it’s fans that it’s not interested in spending money to bring in (or in the case of Ozuna, bring back) consistent offensive players? You’d think they’d at least take a look at offensive players on the market not named Rendon just to improve the team. What free agents not named Rendon could help this Cardinals offense?
GOOLD: I don't think they're turning their head from the free-agent market. That's not what they're doing at all. They're certainly downplaying how active they'll be. But a trade here, a trade there, a conversation there, and a conversation here and the market sweeps them in a direction where they can add.
Look, a year ago the Cardinals were in the market for a third baseman when they came to the GM meetings, and within a few days they realized that Arizona was serious about moving Goldschmidt, so the Cardinals pivoted and had interest in a first baseman. That's how it goes. There are going to be conversations where the Cardinals -- with their glut of outfielders -- will talk about a trade for an outfielder with another team, an outfielder that would come in and play and change the look of the team.
In short, yes it seems odd that a team that couldn't find consistent offense would say we're just going to do more of the same and expect it to be better. Mozeliak even said that it was a tough message to sell. He told me it wasn't "sexy." And, so, he also knows that it's flexible. They're not going to turn down a chance to change or improve. They just have to work the room to find it.