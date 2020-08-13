HOW IS MIZZOU TESTING?

QUESTION: Is Mizzou testing players on a daily basis? SEC football obviously cannot be played in a bubble. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have taken their stand. Looks like the SEC and ACC want to play. This surprises me since Florida and Texas have experienced increasing cases and deaths. I wish the SEC good luck, but I am more concerned about getting the virus out than watching SEC football this fall.
MATTER: No, college programs are not doing daily testing, Mizzou included. Mizzou tested every athlete before they were cleared to take part in offseason workouts on campus. I'm not certain if this has happened, but the team planned to test every football player again before preseason practices begin. Obviously any athlete who has tested positive undergoes further testing before they can return to workouts.
As I wrote this week, Drinkwitz says the team's positivity rate is less than 3 percent, which is relatively very good, well below the state, county and national rates. None of MU's positive cases were transmitted during team activities at the team facility, based on the team's contact tracing. That's very promising.
Of course, the team hasn't had any contact practices yet. More cases could arise once teammates start tackling and blocking. After that, the next test will be withstanding a campus surge in cases once students return to Columbia. From there, the test is traveling and playing against other teams.
The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are praying that the first couple weeks of the NFL regular season unfold without any outbreaks. If the NFL has a clean start, the college conferences will feel much better about moving forward.
