HOW LATE IS TOO LATE TO START THE SEASON?

COMMENT: Some reports have the social distancing deadline being extended until the end of May. That is perilously close to a July 1 start and is probably a best-case scenario. Don’t mean to sound pessimistic, but another bump in the road and the season may be gone.
COMMISH: If the season started by mid-July, baseball still could have a 100-game season if it played through October. That would be representative and rival the 105 games or so that were played in 1981, which was a strike year.
I could also see a lost season entirely.
Follow-up: If MLB decides to come back June 1 (arbitrary date), and the teams want a 2-week or so second spring training, will the Cactus league teams still do that in the 110-degree heat of Phoenix?
COMMISH: The spring -- or summer -- trainings might even take place at the home ballparks, if the training camps are going to last only a couple of weeks. At the end of that period, maybe clubs could schedule some exhibition games with nearby teams. I don't see camps taking place in the dead of summer, either in Phoenix or Jupiter.
How much will the short season impact trade values since the players don't lose any service time?
COMMISH: I think a short season will have a big impact, not just because of the service time issue, but the fact that there will be more of a sprint than a marathon to the finish line. The trading deadline would have to moved off July 31, though. You could see a number of deals made involving players at the end of their contracts.
