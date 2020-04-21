HOW LONG WILL BASEBALL FANS WAIT FOR REFUNDS?

QUESTION: What is your take on MLB being sued over not giving fans ticket money back yet? Could the Cardinals wind up letting fans turn purchased tickets into vouchers for 2021? What if people want their money back now?
BENFRED: If people want their money back, they should get it back. It's that simple. Sacrifice in the short term to keep your fans happy when things get back to normal, or whatever normal looks like from this point forward. MLB is worried about money, sure, but so are hard-working fans who might be in a coronavirus-caused pinch for dollars. Don't alienate the fans.
The big difference for the time being is postponed/cancelled.
Postponed means there's a chance it could still happen. Canceled means it's off the books, and money goes back. The London Series was canceled, so those tickets have been refunded.
The league deserved some grace period as it reacted to a totally unpredictable scenario, but it will face more bad PR the longer it holds fan money without answers on what the season is going to look like, especially as most of the options being discussed lack fans in seats.
I do think the public pressure will lead to a resolution on this in the near future.
