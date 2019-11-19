QUESTION: How will we know that Jeff Albert's coaching is working, and how long should it take for those improvements to be visible?
BENFRED: Great question. I'll add another one. How do we know that whatever was going on in Houston did not make Albert's teachings look better than advertised?
The Cardinals clearly viewed 2019 as a sample size that was too small to give much of a read on Albert's hire. In fact, they doubled down on their belief in him by firing longtime hitting teachers in Budaska and Greer. If the front office really does stand pat this offseason in terms of helping the offense, that puts even more pressure on Albert and his philosophy to produce results in '20. If the offense lags again, then what?
It should be fair to expect results from the hitting coach in year two, especially if the front office makes sure all instructors are speaking his language. Right?