QUESTION: I've always been a big fan of Jay Bouwmeester. People forget that the Blues' D was awful in 2013 until Army traded for him I know JayBo had issues when not healthy, but he looked great in the postseason. How many years do you think he could stay in the league?
TOM T.: It's a year-to-year thing for Bouwmeester, who turns 36 in late September. And as good a shape as he's in, if he has another injury like the hip injury he had in 2017-18, that's going to be it. It's not that he couldn't do it, but that I don't think that he'd want to and I don't know that the Blues would be waiting.
Based on last season, if he stays healthy, I could see him playing another two seasons. Though at the start of last season, I strongly campaigned for him to be on the third pairing to limit his ice time. That looked good at the start of the season, not as good in the second half.