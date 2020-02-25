HOW LONG WILL THE BATTLEHAWKS BUZZ LAST?

QUESTION: Houston has the better record, but it’s clear that the Battlehawks are the crown jewel of the XFL thus far based on attendance and fan excitement. How long do you foresee the excitement lasting?
BENFRED: Here's a little from behind the scenes of Sunday's game at The Dome:
XFL commissioner Oliver Luck was making the rounds, and a member of the security staff said to him, in good nature, that St. Louis was exactly that, the crown jewel. The commissioner side of him said he wished it was a closer game. But he agreed.
I don't think the XFL has to worry, at all, about attendance and fan excitement in St. Louis. What St. Louis fans will and should worry about is the attendance and fan excitement in other XFL cities.
The good news is attendance doesn't seem to matter nearly as much as TV ratings, and the XFL has good TV contracts. If people start tuning out on TV, the league could be in trouble.
So far, so good, but there is power in being new. Staying power is yet to be determined. St. Louis won't be enough to save the XFL if other cities don't stick with it.
Follow-up: The XFL is being hyped in St. Louis; however, TV ratings have been in decline for the past two weeks and I doubt attendance will cover it. How optimistic are you that the league will survive past this season? If it doesn't, how will St. Louis react?
BENFRED: That's the big question, right? What is a great fit for St. Louis might not be elsewhere, and St. Louis alone can't support an eight-team league.
I said going in that I thought the over-under for the league would be two years. I think Vince McMahon will invest enough to make that happen. I think the TV contracts are going to be there to make that happen.
After that? History tells us to bet the under. We'll see.