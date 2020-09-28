 Skip to main content
HOW MANY BATS TO SHORE UP THE OFFENSE?
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) strikes out in the fifth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  I am proud of the club for making the playoffs and I have had so much enjoyment watching baseball this summer after thinking it may not happen. Having said that, there is some level of consternation over the Cardinals' offense. Four guys in the lineup under .200? Most years folks would say the obligatory "we need a bat." The Cardinals do not need a bat, in my opinion. They needs BATS, as in at least three!! Would you agree?

COMMISH: "Some level of consternation?" Very understated, by you. They have to get an outfielder. Beyond that, I don't know that they need two other hitters, at the expense of breaking up their pitching staff or their defense.

