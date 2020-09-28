HOW MANY BATS TO SHORE UP THE OFFENSE?

QUESTION: I am proud of the club for making the playoffs and I have had so much enjoyment watching baseball this summer after thinking it may not happen. Having said that, there is some level of consternation over the Cardinals' offense. Four guys in the lineup under .200? Most years folks would say the obligatory "we need a bat." The Cardinals do not need a bat, in my opinion. They needs BATS, as in at least three!! Would you agree?
COMMISH: "Some level of consternation?" Very understated, by you. They have to get an outfielder. Beyond that, I don't know that they need two other hitters, at the expense of breaking up their pitching staff or their defense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!