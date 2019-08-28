COMMENT: Looking back, the Blues should have already won at least one or two Stanley Cups before this past season. For example, in Curtis Joseph's book "Cujo," the case is made that the Blues had a potential Cup-winning team if "Iron Mike" Keenan hadn't traded away several blue-chippers because of his ego.
TOM T.: I asked an analytics guy last year if there was any way to figure how many Stanley Cups the Blues should have won over the years, kind of a big picture version of Expected Goals. He said, no, he hadn't tried to figure that, but he would have thought they should have had a couple by now.
It's all such a crapshoot. All teams have windows of opportunity to win the Cup, like the Blues are in right now. If when that chance comes around something happens -- for instance, Roman Turek is in goal -- then that chance passes and you have to get back in line.