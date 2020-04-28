HOW MANY GUARDS IS ENOUGH AT MIZZOU?
HOW MANY GUARDS IS ENOUGH AT MIZZOU?

040320c2mu

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin reacts to a call during a January 2020 game at West Virginia. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: The good news is Mizzou landed a transfer, finally. But, another point guard? What's Cuonzo Martin's plan?

BENFRED: No doubt this has been a disappointing offseason for Mizzou hoops recruitment.

The graduate transfer pickup you are referencing, Drew Buggs, makes me worry the team might think Xavier Pinson is not coming back.

I think it would be a big mistake for him to not pull his name out of the draft pool, but I guess if he wants to maximize money now by playing in the developmental league or overseas, that's what he's going to do.

Hope I'm wrong.

