HOW MANY GUARDS IS ENOUGH AT MIZZOU?

QUESTION: The good news is Mizzou landed a transfer, finally. But, another point guard? What's Cuonzo Martin's plan?
BENFRED: No doubt this has been a disappointing offseason for Mizzou hoops recruitment.
The graduate transfer pickup you are referencing, Drew Buggs, makes me worry the team might think Xavier Pinson is not coming back.
I think it would be a big mistake for him to not pull his name out of the draft pool, but I guess if he wants to maximize money now by playing in the developmental league or overseas, that's what he's going to do.
Hope I'm wrong.
