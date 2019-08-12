QUESTION: How many more opportunities do you see the Cardinals giving Matt Carpenter? He has the ability to give them a leap in the standings if he has a big month. But this year (he's batting .217) feels different with Carp.
COMMISH: Carp has swung the bat better lately and has played very well in the field. He is the third baseman more often than not, at least at the beginning of games.
This is crunch time and he has been a crunch-time player for a few years here. He will get that chance — but it isn't a lifetime pass.
Follow-up: Why the heck is Carpenter even starting? In another answer, you said "Carp says he's all right and he's found his swing. The final 46 games will tell us." We know ALL we need to know already. It's not about players on the field who give us the best chance to win, but about their contracts.
COMMISH: At this point, Carpenter's contract has nothing to do with it. He looks better. He is swinging better. He plays. But if he doesn't produce, then he doesn't play as often. He owns Kansas City. He plays there, for sure.