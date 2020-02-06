HOW MANY MORE WINS FOR TIGERS?

QUESTION: How many of the remaining 9 regular season-games will the Tigers win? I know Martin has no fear of being fired due to the required payout after the next couple of seasons, but his teams are not getting better as time moves on. I would think Martin would be on the hot seat next year if he can’t get things turned around before this season mercifully ends.
MATTER: Missouri will have a chance to win Saturday against an Arkansas team with no size and no bench and no Isaiah Joe, but the Hogs’ best players available are still playing better than any MU player. They can beat Ole Miss at home or on the road and can win at Vandy, but not if they play like they have lately. Those teams showed last night they're capable of beating anyone in this league. Vandy took down LSU and Ole Miss beat South Carolina. I don't give MU any chance at LSU next week or at home against Auburn in a week—and only the slimmest of chances at Arkansas. Unless things change drastically very soon.
Ben Frederickson and I talked a lot about the future of the program on this week's podcast. Martin isn't getting fired after this season. That topic is a non-starter. But he might have to look at staff changes to help in recruiting and player development and strategy. He might have to clear some roster space for players who can be more productive. Whatever they're doing now isn't working. The team is getting worse. Vitriol from the fans will turn into a much more dangerous form of widespread apathy if this continues.