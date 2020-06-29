HOW MANY WINS TO TAKE THE DIVISION?

QUESTION: How many wins would a team need to take the division title this year? 40?
GOOLD: I have no clue at this point. But that seems high. Let's take a look. If it takes 90 to win a division in most seasons, that's a robust ... 33 wins in a 60-game schedule. Seems low. But it does speak to how much clustering there could be around .500.
But we know that 60 games will also be prone to Small Sample Size variations, and that some teams could bail on this season and their payroll obligations to tilt the roster. Plus, it's really taken 95 wins to claim a division in recent years. That's 35 wins.
A 100-win season is 37 wins. The 40-win mark would be the equivalent of a 108-win season. Would really take some distancing for a team to do that — or it would really take some tanking teams to help inflate that record.
