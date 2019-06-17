QUESTION: You say the team needs to "start hitting like the back of their baseball cards," but the hitters they're relying on to do so (Goldy, Carp, Molina, Fowler, Martinez) are on the wrong side of 30. Has the club miscalculated in their expectations of these hitters, considering how few hitters continue to match their baseball card numbers in their declining years?
GOOLD: You could make that argument. Your case would be better, stronger in the second half of the season if the struggles persist and the trends become more of a truth than a trend. I was looking up some splits related to this just the other day, just to see where some of the hitters stood at the same time last year, which for a handful of them was also considered a slow start or a down year.
PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT:
Last year on this date: .265/.372/.515, .887 OPS, 14 HR, 35 BIs, 86 Ks, 39 BB, 304 PA
Today: .262/.353/.433, .787 OPS, 13 HR, 29 BIs, 73 Ks, 35 BB, 301 PA
Pretty close in terms of total plate appearances and that slugging sag is what catches your eye, right? If it revives like it did last year then you're looking at another slow start setting the table for a second-half surge, which he's had in the past. If it holds, then the Cardinals and everyone have to ask about the new norm, ballpark factors, etc.
DEXTER FOWLER:
Last year at this date: .173/.279/.282, 562 OPS, 5 HR, 47 K, 26 BB, 222 PA
Today: .243/.357/.407, .759 OPS, 7 HR, 51 K, 28 BB, 225 PA
Again, fairly close in terms of plate appearances at this point. Way different hitter, though. Far closer to the career norms, career levels, and likely the expectations than he was at this point last year when he began a slow fade toward part-time play and the frustrations mounted.