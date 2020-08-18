You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOW MUCH CARP SALSA IS TOO MUCH FOR THE FANS?
0 comments

HOW MUCH CARP SALSA IS TOO MUCH FOR THE FANS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis Cardinals 5-1

Cardinals DH Matt Carpenter walks to the dugout after striking out to end Sunday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh. After three games, Carpenter is batting .100 with four strikeouts, two walks and one hit.  (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: How much longer are Cardinals fans supposed to eat the Matt Carpenter salsa? This season looks like last season. Why won't the writers make it clear the fans aren't fooled?

BENFRED: Carpenter had a good summer camp. Of course that was going to be mentioned when the season started. That means little now, though, and he has not had a good start, following his career-worst season in 2019. The Cardinals owe him $18.5 million NEXT season, too. A bad situation gets worse every time Carpenter doesn't produce at the plate.

That said, if anyone is being fooled, it's those who think that a team that was probably another positive COVID-19 case or two away from being shut down for the entire season is going to stop using a healthy player when a team needs to play something like 50 games in 40 days. There are way more doubleheaders than off days in the coming future. Carpenter is going to play. 

If he struggles, and Paul DeJong returns, and Brad Miller keeps doing what he did at Wrigley Field, then Carpenter shouldn't be playing nearly as much. Of course. But assuming that decisions are only being made on competitiveness -- and not simply fielding a team that is not exhausted -- is ignoring the situation the Cardinals are in.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports