HOW MUCH DID JEFF ALBERT KNOW?

QUESTION: Jeff Albert was on the Astros staff in 2018. He had to have known about (and been involved in) the cheating, right?
BENFRED: We can only go off the facts we have. Jeff Albert was interviewed by MLB during the investigation of the Astros. He cooperated. He was not punished for any wrongdoing, which matches the explanation he gave the Cards when the story came out.
Albert is on the clock to get a better offensive performance from Cardinals hitters in 2020. Period. Full stop.
But it’s unfair to connect him to the sign stealing scandal when the report didn’t confirm that. Most of Albert’s work was with Houston minor leaguers, and the bulk of the sign stealing happened in 2017, before he joined the major league team.
Did he know about it? He will be asked that eventually. Whether he answers, we will see. I imagine most who have a tie to this are going to claim they are under MLB gag order. Convenient.