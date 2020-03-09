HOW MUCH OF AN OPPORTUNITY EXISTS FOR CARDS' PROSPECTS?

COMMENT: Wondering if the Cards' overvaluing of their prospects has a hidden negative impact on the morale of younger players? All this "good problem to have", "can't have too much pitching", and such only works if it comes with a legitimate opportunity for a player to make the show. Are the Cards creating enough opportunities?
COMMISH: I will speak for this season as a barometer. I trust my eyes and I do think the Cardinals have a lot of pitching prospects, far more than at any other position. Whether there is a club "overvaluing" of them is hard to determine.
But there isn't much smoke being blown here this spring. Look at the recent run allowances by these young pitchers. And, within reason, the club is trying to create opportunities.