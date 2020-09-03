HOW MUCH ROOM LEFT IN RECRUITING CLASS?

QUESTION: How many more football scholarships can coach Drink give, if all his letters of intent so far happen to sign in December? Will there be a few left for February?
MATTER: He'll have a full class for 2021, which is 25 recruits allowed by the NCAA. MU currently has 18 commitments. That would leave room for seven more commitments A major target is making his choice Saturday: Indianapolis defensive end Kyran Montgomery.
There's surely going to be some decommitments — maybe or maybe not within this Mizzou class but certainly among other classes around the country.
What we don't know is if recruits will push back their signing to February because of COVID and the travel restrictions. Will more recruits want to take official visits and delay their decision until February? What about recruits who planned to enroll early in January but their senior high school season was pushed back to the spring? Will they reconsider and want to experience their last season of high school football? Lots to be determined still.
