COMMENT: Thomas Chabot gets 8 years/$8 million in Ottawa. Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t he coming off his rookie season? Guess Petro will be asking for $9-10 million per year.
JT: Chabot has a cap count of $863,000 this season — which actually is his third in the NHL. Then, as you mention, he kicks into $8 million per year. I don't know if that means Pietrangelo will be asking for $9-10 million. But I think it's a safe bet he's looking for more than his current $6.5 million.
But is Petro looking to go to the highest bidder? Does he value the possibility of finishing out his career in St. Louis? Does he have a desire to keep his triplets in St. Louis, or are they too young for that to be a factor?
Follow-up: Do you think Petro gets his nose bent out of shape over the Faulk trade? Would he think the Blues are sending him a sign of things to come concerning his UFA status at season's end?
JT: We talked to Pietrangelo briefly after the Dallas game and he seemed pretty normal. Certainly didn't seem upset about anything.
I don't know if the Blues are sending him a message with the Faulk trade, but landing Faulk certainly was a forward-thinking move. Although their skill sets aren't identical, if Pietrangelo asks for more than the Blues are willing to play, they already have a replacement in Faulk. That does give them some leverage I would think..