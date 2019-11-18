QUESTION: Will the Reds actually make an effort to sign Ozuna or Castellanos, or will they go for lower-hanging fruit like they did with Puig last year?
GOOLD: They are poised to make a real offer for Ozuna or Castellanos, and don't for a moment think that Ozuna isn't intrigued by taking aim at those dimensions at Great American Small Park. His defense would be aided by the left field dimensions, too.
Follow-up: Since the Cards were willing to spend $17.8 million on Ozuna before he declined the QO, is it safe to assume they will add $17.8 million in payroll to improve the club or will ownership just pocket the savings? Seems like they have holes to fill that require capital.
GOOLD: It is not safe to assume that, no. That doesn't mean ownership is going to "just pocket the savings." They do have holes. They should spend to fill those holes. There's more flexibility in the payroll today than they had before Ozuna rejected the QO. But to connect those does is not safe to assume at all.