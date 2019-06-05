QUESTION: What are the Cardinals going to do with Michael Wacha? He was free-falling (until Tuesday's relief appearance).
BENFRED: If I had to guess? Trot him out for as many bullpen appearances as possible until the performance becomes impossible to ignore. If he finds some traction before then, let him settle in the 'pen somewhere.That seems to be how the Cardinals like to play these things, especially with guys who have been with the team for a while. The slow-play is the one to bank on.
Sometimes it works. Sometimes it leaves us wondering why the Cardinals wait to make the hard decision others would have made earlier. People tend to remember the second variety.