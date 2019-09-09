QUESTION: With the advent of the "Opener" and the fact that starters aren't going as many innings does MLB need to rethink how a Win is awarded? I believe it is up to the Official Scorer to award a win when the starter goes less than 5 innings but I don't believe I've ever seen a "starter" get awarded a win when they've pitched less than the 5. Should they rethink this?
GOOLD: Yes, absolutely. Or they could get rid of it as a stat. Either way. But, yes, it does need a re-imagining that maybe backs off that 5-inning requirement or gives the scorer better direction when it comes to these odd bullpen games. I don't mind the "win" stat as much as other folks, but I don't see it as a qualitative (performance added) or predictive (performance expected) start. It's merely a narrative stat. It tells you about the performance that was, and that has been diluted by the short appearances of starters.