Subscribe for 99¢
Pirates Cardinals Baseball

Cardinals reliever John Brebbia leaves after pitching during the seventh inning of  against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, May 12, 2019, in St. Louis. He allowed three runs, three hits and a walk. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

 Scott Kane

QUESTION: With the advent of the "Opener" and the fact that starters aren't going as many innings does MLB need to rethink how a Win is awarded? I believe it is up to the Official Scorer to award a win when the starter goes less than 5 innings but I don't believe I've ever seen a "starter" get awarded a win when they've pitched less than the 5. Should they rethink this?

GOOLD: Yes, absolutely. Or they could get rid of it as a stat. Either way. But, yes, it does need a re-imagining that maybe backs off that 5-inning requirement or gives the scorer better direction when it comes to these odd bullpen games. I don't mind the "win" stat as much as other folks, but I don't see it as a qualitative (performance added) or predictive (performance expected) start. It's merely a narrative stat. It tells you about the performance that was, and that has been diluted by the short appearances of starters.