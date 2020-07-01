HOW THE BLUES COULD WIN THE CUP
Blues skate in critical Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

Blues Vladimir Tarasenko hugs goalie Jordan Binnington at the end of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 6, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: "The Blues will repeat as champions" because ... give us your three reasons, please.

JT: 1.) Binnington rises to the occasion. (As he has so many times in the past.) We all know how important goaltending is in the postseason. Like pitching in baseball or quarterbacking in football. Binnington's numbers weren't what they were last regular season. But I don't think there's many goalies you'd rather have in this situation.

2.) Under Berube, the Blues have been so good on the road. This isn't a true road setting, what with no fans in the stands. But this is a close team that hangs out together on the road, plays cards together, dines together. I think mentally they are well equipped to handle these unique circumstances.

3.) The Tarasenko factor. You'd have to think having one of the league's elite goal-scorers back will help. The extra few months to strengthen the shoulder during the pandemic "pause" should help. The key is making as smooth of a transition back to hockey as possible during camp, any preseason games, and the round-robin.

