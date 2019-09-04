COMMENT: The club has been playing great, but the final 16 games are problematic: seven with the Cubs, and other nine are MIL, WAS and AZ. The Cubs have the Pirates (6) and Reds (3). Cards will need at least a 5-game lead by the home stand that starts Sept. 13 to hold on. Your thoughts on the schedule and race?
GOOLD: They don't need a lead. They need to beat the best teams and they need to beat the Cubs, straight up.
If the Cardinals are a good team -- and they are playing good baseball, excellent baseball just like a good team -- then they should be able to take on a good team and win. The final week or so of the season sets them up to not back into the playoffs on the insurance accumulated against the dregs.
Rather it gives them a chance to show they belong in October by toppling peers.
Follow-up: Any worry about the offense? I don't see them winning 3-2 type games on upcoming road trips. Busch 3 plays to run prevention, but on the road, this team needs to pick it up.
GOOLD: Always. This offense has not met its ability or expectations, and there are times where it goes cold, cold, cold and that could be costly.