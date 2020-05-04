HOW THE DH WOULD ALTER THE CARDS' LINEUP
HOW THE DH WOULD ALTER THE CARDS' LINEUP

  • 0
Cardinals Mariners Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is congratulated by Tyler O'Neill on his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 Elaine Thompson

QUESTION: What is "manager" Derrick Goold's opening day starting lineup for the Cardinals -- without a DH and with a DH?

GOOLD: This is what the Cardinals were ready to go with:

1. Wong, 2B

2. Carpenter, 3B

3. Goldschmidt, 1B

4. DeJong, SS

5. O'Neill, LF (above)

6. Molina, C

7. Fowler, RF

8. Bader, CF

9. Pitcher

The twist would be the DH. That's interesting. It could look like this, and really modern when you consider lineup dynamics:

1. Wong, 2B

2. Edman, LF

3. Carpenter, 3B

4. Goldschmidt, 1B

5. DeJong, SS

6. O'Neill, DH

7. Molina, C

8. Fowler, RF

9. Bader, CF

It does get more interesting with a DH when you look at it.

Sports