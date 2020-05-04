HOW THE DH WOULD ALTER THE CARDS' LINEUP

QUESTION: What is "manager" Derrick Goold's opening day starting lineup for the Cardinals -- without a DH and with a DH?
GOOLD: This is what the Cardinals were ready to go with:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Carpenter, 3B
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. DeJong, SS
5. O'Neill, LF (above)
6. Molina, C
7. Fowler, RF
8. Bader, CF
9. Pitcher
The twist would be the DH. That's interesting. It could look like this, and really modern when you consider lineup dynamics:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, LF
3. Carpenter, 3B
4. Goldschmidt, 1B
5. DeJong, SS
6. O'Neill, DH
7. Molina, C
8. Fowler, RF
9. Bader, CF
It does get more interesting with a DH when you look at it.
