1. HOW THE HECK WILL THEY SCORE MORE RUNS?

Paul DeJong, who hit just .233 last season and .193 with men in scoring position although he banged 30 home runs, was conclusive this spring that he belonged in the middle of the lineup. More tellingly, he displayed the abilities of a No. 4 hitter, with his nearly 1.000 slugging average to complement his .464 batting average. After a year’s work with hitting coach Jeff Albert, DeJong and the coach appear on the same page. It isn’t that No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt necessarily needs protection, it’s that DeJong appears to have reached the next level in what will be his fourth big-league season.
However . . .
If DeJong hits fourth — behind Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter and Goldschmidt — what happens behind DeJong? This spring, not much. Dexter Fowler, projected as a No. 6 or 7 man, had an .097 batting average and one of his three hits was a checked-swing infield single in his final spring game. Tyler O’Neill had seven hits but twice as many strikeouts in 32 at-bats. And Harrison Bader has 14 strikeouts and eight hits in 33 at-bats. Even Yadier Molina, who never strikes out, whiffed 11 times in 33 at-bats. He gets the benefit of the doubt. The others, not yet.