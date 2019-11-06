QUESTION: In your conversations with reporters covering Blues opponents and opposing players, do you get the feeling the Blues winning the Cup last season was considered a fluke? You never hear Blues players in the conversation for awards, etc., and maybe everyone is thinking STL has no superstars so it must have been a fluke.
TOM T.: The Blues season will always have a certain perceived flukiness to it because they came from so far back and because there were so many upsets in the playoffs, with all the division champs making early exits and because they don't have a big star. But the Blues were, in the regular season, the best team for a healthy stretch in January and February. Their numbers were way above everyone's.
I haven't talked to enough people to have a definitive answer, but I think their style of play and their attitude made many feel they were deserving.