HOW TO END SIGN-STEALING

QUESTION: Baseball has a simple fix to electronic sign-stealing. Mic up the catchers. Give an earpiece to the pitchers. Done. Why is this taking so long?
BENFRED: Earpieces are a simple fix until you realize the batter can hear the catcher behind the plate, and until some team hacks into the frequency of the earpieces.
No team has a problem with a guy standing on second base picking up the signs, or the third base coach spotting them. That's fair. That's competition.
Using a center field camera that no one knows is there to do it is different. Clearly.
A catcher should know to tighten things up or change signs when a man is on base. A catcher should know to look out for that third base coach leaning around to catch a look. A catcher should not have to wear a tin-foil catcher's mask because he is afraid of Big Brother watching him from somewhere out there in the outfield.
My take? The best way to fix it is to focus on playing baseball during the game. Put an umpire in the press box to handle all replay issues. Remove the challenge. Let the umpire in the sky make sure his colleagues make the right calls, not the managers. No iPads in the dugout. No smart tech in the dugout. No replay room available during the game. Scout like heck before it. Analyze like heck after it. All the tech you want before and after. All the cameras you want during the game -- but no review or live-stream of them to the dugout in any way, shape or form.
Less tech in live games, not more of it.