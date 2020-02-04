HOW TO FIX THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME

QUESTION: From the coverage I saw, the NHL All-Star Weekend was a huge success. That being said, the All-Star Game itself was a joke. It was nothing more than target practice on the goalies. How would you improve the game?
BENFRED: Well said. The league has tried to make the game better for years, but it comes down to this -- hockey is a hard game to half-play. Guys are not going to go out there and play 100 percent in the All-Star game. It's a celebration, not a competition. Sure, throwing some money to the winners is nice, and it's a motivating factor to some degree. But that's not going to lead to goalies going all out or guys checking each other.
I like the idea of bringing an international flavor to it that was suggested at this year's Gary Bettman All-Star Game press conference. USA vs. Canada All-Stars would make things a bit more interesting, and perhaps pepper in a little more motivation than just the cash prize.
This might get me booed, but I would consider this -- eliminate the game. Not the weekend. Just the game. Make the skills competition the main event, because that was way more fun and even at times more competitive.
Photo: An All-Star-Game-type of play — Matthew Tkachuk of the Pacific Division tries a behind-the-back shot against Central goalie Jordan Binnington. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com