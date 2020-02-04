HOW TO FIX THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME
0 comments

HOW TO FIX THE NHL ALL-STAR GAME

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
All Stars Shine at the Enterprise Center

Central Division Blues goalie Jordan Binnington deflects a behind-the-back shot by Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk of the Pacific Division during the second game of the NHL All Star game on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

QUESTION: From the coverage I saw, the NHL All-Star Weekend was a huge success. That being said, the All-Star Game itself was a joke. It was nothing more than target practice on the goalies. How would you improve the game?

BENFRED: Well said. The league has tried to make the game better for years, but it comes down to this -- hockey is a hard game to half-play. Guys are not going to go out there and play 100 percent in the All-Star game. It's a celebration, not a competition. Sure, throwing some money to the winners is nice, and it's a motivating factor to some degree. But that's not going to lead to goalies going all out or guys checking each other.

I like the idea of bringing an international flavor to it that was suggested at this year's Gary Bettman All-Star Game press conference. USA vs. Canada All-Stars would make things a bit more interesting, and perhaps pepper in a little more motivation than just the cash prize.

This might get me booed, but I would consider this -- eliminate the game. Not the weekend. Just the game. Make the skills competition the main event, because that was way more fun and even at times more competitive.

Photo: An All-Star-Game-type of play — Matthew Tkachuk of the Pacific Division tries a behind-the-back shot against Central goalie Jordan Binnington. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports