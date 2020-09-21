HOW TO FIX THE OFFENSE

QUESTION: Play GM for a day: What would you do to fix this puny offense? For the purposes of this exercise, assume that no one is an untouchable — including the coaching staff.
COMMISH: The Cardinals must get an outfielder, preferably one who is a lefthanded hitter. Carlson plays every day. And Edman plays every day, even if it's at third base where Carpenter becomes a highly-paid utility player.
No one is untouchable with the possible exceptions of Goldschmidt, DeJong, Reyes and Cabrera. Flaherty, too, probably.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.