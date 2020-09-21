 Skip to main content
HOW TO FIX THE OFFENSE
Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

Tommy Edman hits a two-run homer against Minnesota on Sept. 8 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Play GM for a day: What would you do to fix this puny offense? For the purposes of this exercise, assume that no one is an untouchable  including the coaching staff.

COMMISH: The Cardinals must get an outfielder, preferably one who is a lefthanded hitter. Carlson plays every day. And Edman plays every day, even if it's at third base where Carpenter becomes a highly-paid utility player.

No one is untouchable with the possible exceptions of Goldschmidt, DeJong, Reyes and Cabrera. Flaherty, too, probably.

