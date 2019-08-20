QUESTION: What do you think the FO approach is with Marcell Ozuna? Seems like a prime candidate to get a long-term deal before he reaches the market.
GOOLD: Marcell Ozuna would certainly welcome that. He and his new agent have made it clear that they would like to have the conversation with the Cardinals about an extension, about something like Goldschmidt signed with the team during spring training. The team has said it will discuss such things after the season -- which is not the usual stance for the team with an "open door" approach to contract talks. For the Cardinals, there are multiple reasons for this stance.
• First, Dylan Carlson exists.
• Second, they've been bitten by the extension bug several times this season already and may want to keep that as a goal for a player to chase.
• Third, there's an appeal to offering Ozuna a qualifying offer, seeing if he bites at it to get a healthy full season, or assuring a draft pick if he doesn't.
These are the factors the Cardinals are baking into their approach here, as well as not wanting to be viewed as over-eager and thus lose a little leverage from a player who has made his wishes to stick around and for awhile clear.