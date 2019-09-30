QUESTION: Why did Yadi get so mad when Hamels hit him Saturday? It sure didn't seem intentional.
GOOLD: Past history. Molina only went that far when I asked him to describe it. He suggested that I had been around to see the past frustrations, and that's been something of a running thing -- Hamels does pitch inside, and does jam Molina inside. But I thought that it was more Pujols' frustration with the lefty from years past. Wouldn't put it past Molina to share the frustration -- the notion that Hamels is willing to pitch inside and sometimes hit him because that pitch is worth the risk.
Think back a bit, and the Brewers under their previous regime had the same unapologetic way of pitching to Pujols and others.
Follow-up: My presumption was Molina did it to try to fire up the team! They needed something.
GOOLD: Oh, definitely. He had serious past history with Hamels -- but his teammates think he chose that moment, that time right there, to hit the alarm on the team.