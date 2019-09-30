Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has words with Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels as Chicago Cubs catcher Jonathan Lucroy steps between the two while both teams benches empty in the second inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Why did Yadi get so mad when Hamels hit him Saturday? It sure didn't seem intentional.

GOOLD: Past history. Molina only went that far when I asked him to describe it. He suggested that I had been around to see the past frustrations, and that's been something of a running thing -- Hamels does pitch inside, and does jam Molina inside. But I thought that it was more Pujols' frustration with the lefty from years past. Wouldn't put it past Molina to share the frustration -- the notion that Hamels is willing to pitch inside and sometimes hit him because that pitch is worth the risk.

Think back a bit, and the Brewers under their previous regime had the same unapologetic way of pitching to Pujols and others.

Follow-up: My presumption was Molina did it to try to fire up the team! They needed something.

GOOLD: Oh, definitely. He had serious past history with Hamels -- but his teammates think he chose that moment, that time right there, to hit the alarm on the team.