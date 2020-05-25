HOW TO SPEED UP THE GAME (CONTINUED)
HOW TO SPEED UP THE GAME (CONTINUED)

Atlanta Braves vs St. Louis Cardinals, Game 3 NLDS in St. Louis

Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter hits a sacrifice fly in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta last October. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: Working the count a la Matt Carpenter takes a lot of skill and experience. So does chess. But neither makes for a good spectator sport. Unless you’re happy with the current pace of MLB play, the solution is to award a walk after three balls, not four.

COMMISH: It would help if the pitchers actually would throw strike one. And if the hitters would realize that a strikeout is not a good out, not nearly as good as hitting the ball to a fielder who might actually miss it or throw it away.

More balls in play, however it is achieved, is better, especially for pace of play. And you will see Carpenter putting more balls in play this year, too.

