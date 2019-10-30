QUESTION: What needs to happen for the Blues to overcome Tarasenko's injury and still make the playoffs? My position: The Blues will need "Binner" to play better because they're not going to replace Tarasenko's goals, putting a premium on goal prevention.
TOM T.: The simple fact for the Blues is this: They are not as good a team today as they were at the start of Thursday night. There is no one player on the team who will score 30 goals, and I don't know that there are three guys who will score 10 more goals. The Blues are now in a position where they need Blais, Sanford and Fabbri all to be 15-goal scorers this season, maybe more. If all three of them could do it, I would be pleasantly surprised.
The best way to make up for that loss of goals will be to allow fewer. The Blues are a lot less likely to outscore opponents this season; 6-5 wins won't be commonplace. It's not just on Binnington; it will be on the whole defensive unit. There were way too many odd-man rushes against Detroit. If the Blues give up four goals in a game, they will be hard-pressed to win. If they can keep the goals down, the pressure on these guys to score won't be as high. As for the goalies: soft goals will hurt even more this season.