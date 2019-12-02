QUESTION: What is the front office's view about the need for a lefty in the starting rotation? If C-Mart is ready to go, then it seems like adding a lefty is less likely. Is there less urgency given the trend in MLB to go to the bullpen sooner than later?
GOOLD: It's a luxury they'd like to have. But they're not going to force the issue. The way it has been explained to me is this: Lefty would be the tiebreaker. But it's not going to be graded on the curve. They'll go with the five best starters -- or the fifth-best starter, in this case. And if that fifth-best starter is a righthander ahead of a lefty, then lefthanded isn't going to get the other starter ahead. All things being equal, they'd prefer a lefty. They just don't have a roster right now where all things are equal.