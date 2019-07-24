QUESTION: Sorry but I'm not a big Jake Allen fan. I think someone is going to lose a goalie by Christmas and that's when Jake's value will be maximized. Don't need a backup goalie making $4 mil.
TOM T.: Much of that will depend on how Binnington and Husso play. If Binnington plays great to start the season and shows he wasn't a one-hit wonder, then that may be an option, but only if Husso shows he can be a dependable backup. He didn't show that last season, and he wasn't healthy much. If either one of those variables isn't satisfied, then the Blues need Allen around. And Allen isn't going to take last season lying down. He's going to come in fighting for his job back. Also, I think the Blues kept playing Binnington down the stretch last season because they wanted to keep him on top of his game. Next season you'll see a more orderly usage in goal, which will mean more time for Allen.