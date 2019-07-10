QUESTION: Pat Maroon had fantastic underlying metrics, and I'm worried about losing him in free agency. Especially when he can be had for relatively cheap. But Maroon's goal-percentage success could have been more a function of playing a lot with Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak, and less about him providing some massive invisible value. What's your take?
TOM T.: I think Maroon's career has shown that when he gets placed with good linemates, he can provide. I also think your expected goals percentage goes up when you take a lot of your shots from right around the goal. And that's where the Blues will need to replace Maroon, in a 10-foot radius around the goal.
If Sanford or someone else can step in there and tip in shots, then that will solve that. If I were Zach Sanford, I'd be working on my hand-eye coordination for tipping shots.