HOW WIDESPREAD IS THE CHEATING?

QUESTION: Loved your latest piece on the Astros sign-stealing. I'm irrationally angry about this scandal. How rampant do you think this kind of cheating (and that's what this is, cheating) is across the game? Are any of these players going to regret speaking out the way they have?
GOOLD: I doubt it. The level of cheating that Alex Bregman (above) and the Astros got to does seem to be isolated around a few teams. There are others that are embarrassed they were so behind on such things -- behind in doing it, behind in picking up on it. The Cardinals were a bit naive when it came to what opponents were doing as far as using tech to pick up signs, etc.
The lengths Houston went to pull this off is so brazen, so arrogant, so unapologetic that it would be a surprise if other teams did it with such swagger. We'll see what Boston has to deal with. There are tons of teams stealing signs for sure -- but some are doing it because they're gifted and can pick up tells, not because their wired to cheat.
Follow-up: Your best guess as to what to expect next in the Houston cheating uproar?
GOOLD: I would imagine one of the players in the middle of it will start the season in a profound slump. There will be a piling on of peers and social media and the like about his true level of talent and how he only hit when he knew what was coming and ... we'll see who has the strength to get out of that. The scrutiny will be severe and unrelenting.