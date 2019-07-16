QUESTION: If the Cardinals stand pat at the deadline again, what do you think fan response should be? Empty seats? Cancelled season tickets?
BENFRED: If that happens, I think fans should feel misled. The Cardinals told fans their goal was to win the National League Central. As of today, they are in second place, two games back of the Cubs. They are tied with the Phillies for the second NL wild card. Everything about the spot the Cardinals find themselves in suggests finding a way to get better, finding a way to make the goal happen.
We can all have our own opinions on how that should happen, but doing nothing -- or performing a series of lateral moves -- would not match the motto of this season.