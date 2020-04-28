HOW WILL HISTORY REMEMBER THE BATTLEHAWKS ERA IN STL?
BattleHawks first game in St. Louis

BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'Amu walks off the field at The Dome at America's Center after the Feb. 23 win over the New York Guardians. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: What do you think becomes of the short yet noticeable success of the BattleHawks?

BENFRED: First off, I hope the success of the BattleHawks winds up being a talking point in the relocation lawsuit against the NFL. The claims Kroenke made -- about St. Louis not having the interest and corporate sponsorship to support pro football -- took a pretty big dent thanks to the BattleHawks' success.

Beyond that, I have to think any league that emerges that wants to make a run at professional football would have to consider St. Louis a must-have location.

Will that happen? I don't know. The track record has not been good.

