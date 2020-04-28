HOW WILL HISTORY REMEMBER THE BATTLEHAWKS ERA IN STL?

QUESTION: What do you think becomes of the short yet noticeable success of the BattleHawks?
BENFRED: First off, I hope the success of the BattleHawks winds up being a talking point in the relocation lawsuit against the NFL. The claims Kroenke made -- about St. Louis not having the interest and corporate sponsorship to support pro football -- took a pretty big dent thanks to the BattleHawks' success.
Beyond that, I have to think any league that emerges that wants to make a run at professional football would have to consider St. Louis a must-have location.
Will that happen? I don't know. The track record has not been good.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.