HOW WILL HISTORY REMEMBER THE SUMMER OF 2020?

QUESTION: Do you think there's a bit too much doom and gloom about people saying that MLB is going to die if they miss a season? I'm a pretty casual baseball fan, but in 5 years no one will remember if they didn't have a season back in 2020.
GORDO: If there is no season because the two sides disagree on money, that would leave a bit of a mark. But you're right that in five years if baseball rolls on people will put this behind them, just like people eventually got over the earlier stoppages.
In forums like this one, people said they would never, ever go back to baseball -- but the attendance figures suggest that that was not a widespread sentiment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!