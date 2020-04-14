HOW WILL HISTORY REMEMBER THE XFL ERA IN STL?
St. Louis BattleHawks home opener

BattleHawks running back Christine Michael (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the Feb. 23 game against New York at the Dome at America's Center. (Jon Gitchoff photo for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: What will be the legacy of the St. Louis BattleHawks if the XFL is dead and gone for good?

BENFRED: I think the story of the XFL will be that we don't know what it would have become, short-lived sensation or sustained success, because it was over before we really got a chance to find out. Five games doesn't tell us much. The long-term sustainability was always going to be the big X-factor, and a coronavirus curveball no one saw coming changed the discussion drastically.

The BattleHawks will probably be remembered as a fun blip in St. Louis sports history, a big what-if.

