HOW WILL HISTORY REMEMBER THE XFL ERA IN STL?

QUESTION: What will be the legacy of the St. Louis BattleHawks if the XFL is dead and gone for good?
BENFRED: I think the story of the XFL will be that we don't know what it would have become, short-lived sensation or sustained success, because it was over before we really got a chance to find out. Five games doesn't tell us much. The long-term sustainability was always going to be the big X-factor, and a coronavirus curveball no one saw coming changed the discussion drastically.
The BattleHawks will probably be remembered as a fun blip in St. Louis sports history, a big what-if.
