HOW WILL MIZZOU'S SEASON PLAY OUT?

QUESTION: What is the big-picture view of Mizzou basketball's big takedown of Auburn?
BENFRED: It was an important win on multiple levels.
That game can be used as a reference point for Xavier Pinson. He's a special talent, and he can take this team in an upward direction if he continues to grow and believe in himself. He has a chance to do some big things in the near future.
Perhaps more importantly, it was a much-needed step forward for the team and its supporters. Coach Martin challenged the fans to bring the energy. They did. And the team delivered. That's big. Fans would have felt disappointed if that record crowd showed up to watch a lackluster game. Instead they were rewarded with a win, an upset Mizzou had not pulled off in years.
This year has been a disappointing one. No changing that. Mizzou is not a postseason team unless it makes magic at the SEC Tournament. If it keeps playing like this, it will have a chance to make some noise. Beating Auburn, the best team in the league I think, and giving LSU everything it could handle on the road bodes well for the conference tournament -- but that's expecting Mizzou to keep playing this consistently, and that has been a big challenge.
The Tigers' weakest portion of their conference schedule starts now and runs up to the conference tournament. This is a chance to not just polish the record a bit, but to have a full head of steam entering do-or-die time. The next few games should tell us if it's reasonable to expect the Tigers to be the red-hot team in Nashville.